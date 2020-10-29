Samsung, Kazakhstan, Tampax... Fray Bentos? (Spooky) Creative Hits & Misses of the Week
If it wasn’t scary enough that we got an extra hour of 2020 thanks to the clocks going back, here is a spooky Halloween round-up of this week’s hits and misses (or treats and tricks) from BCW creative director Pete Way.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>