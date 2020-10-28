How these 7 brands mocked Kim Kardashian West’s private island birthday bash

You may have noticed all kinds of brands suddenly jet setting their “closest inner circles” to private islands — just to pretend things are normal for a brief moment in time.
Reality check: brands don’t have their own islands — or friends. They’re just brands. But they do have a sense of humor, and they’re mocking a tone-deaf Twitter thread that Kim Kardashian West posted on Tuesday about her 40th birthday celebration.
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020
The reality show star’s tweets have since prompted a fierce backlash and turned into a meme.
Seven brands quickly responded with images of their own “close inner circles” and “private islands.”
The Museum of Modern Art
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/FRLaCSe11J— MoMA The Museum of Modern Art (@MuseumModernArt) October 27, 2020
Ryanair
I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time pic.twitter.com/Qd8yTI3gRg— Ryanair (@Ryanair) October 28, 2020
Chuck E. Cheese
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/GFjPjofj6t— Chuck E. Cheese (@ChuckECheese) October 27, 2020
Final Fantasy XIV
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to another shard where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/s8m4PBF1v0— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) October 28, 2020
The Sims
"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time." pic.twitter.com/K0CHPippGX— The Sims (@TheSims) October 28, 2020
Battlefield
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/dhN6T80JTQ— Battlefield (@Battlefield) October 28, 2020
U.S. Open Tennis
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/Rz0xokybPC— US Open Tennis (@usopen) October 28, 2020