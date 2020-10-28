How these 7 brands mocked Kim Kardashian West’s private island birthday bash

Added 2 hours ago by Diana Bradley

Brands also have “close inner circles” and “private islands,” ya’ know.

You may have noticed all kinds of brands suddenly jet setting their “closest inner circles” to private islands — just to pretend things are normal for a brief moment in time. 

Reality check: brands don’t have their own islands — or friends. They’re just brands. But they do have a sense of humor, and they’re mocking a tone-deaf Twitter thread that Kim Kardashian West posted on Tuesday about her 40th birthday celebration.

The reality show star’s tweets have since prompted a fierce backlash and turned into a meme.

Seven brands quickly responded with images of their own “close inner circles” and “private islands.”

The Museum of Modern Art 

Ryanair

Chuck E. Cheese

Final Fantasy XIV

The Sims

Battlefield

U.S. Open Tennis

