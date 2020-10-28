How these 7 brands mocked Kim Kardashian West’s private island birthday bash

You may have noticed all kinds of brands suddenly jet setting their “closest inner circles” to private islands — just to pretend things are normal for a brief moment in time.

Reality check: brands don’t have their own islands — or friends. They’re just brands. But they do have a sense of humor, and they’re mocking a tone-deaf Twitter thread that Kim Kardashian West posted on Tuesday about her 40th birthday celebration.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

The reality show star’s tweets have since prompted a fierce backlash and turned into a meme.

Seven brands quickly responded with images of their own “close inner circles” and “private islands.”

The Museum of Modern Art

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/FRLaCSe11J — MoMA The Museum of Modern Art (@MuseumModernArt) October 27, 2020

Ryanair



I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time pic.twitter.com/Qd8yTI3gRg — Ryanair (@Ryanair) October 28, 2020

Chuck E. Cheese

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/GFjPjofj6t — Chuck E. Cheese (@ChuckECheese) October 27, 2020

Final Fantasy XIV

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to another shard where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/s8m4PBF1v0 — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) October 28, 2020

The Sims

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time." pic.twitter.com/K0CHPippGX — The Sims (@TheSims) October 28, 2020

Battlefield

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/dhN6T80JTQ — Battlefield (@Battlefield) October 28, 2020

U.S. Open Tennis