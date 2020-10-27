M&C Saatchi Talk hires ex-Golin strategy and innovation chief for new role
M&C Saatchi Talk has made another senior hire following news of managing director Chris Hides' departure, with Will Cooke joining from Golin in the new role of head of strategy and creative.
