Case study: Kindred scores with Tyldesley in football-themed campaign for regulator
Award-winning football commentator Clive Tyldesley fronted a PR campaign for the Financial Conduct Authority warning about the dangers of pension scams, which resulted in seven times the target media coverage.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>