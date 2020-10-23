Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning
A calmer presidential debate; Broadcaster cuts Pope's gay marriage comments; Walmart sues over opioid crisis; No, Virginia, there isn’t a Santa Claus; Tesla's “full self-driving” software doesn't.
