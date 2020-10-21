Is it ever a good idea for a brand to pick a fight with Wendy’s on Twitter?

Dunkin’ tried taking on Twitter’s reigning queen of snark Wendy’s this week in a bid to promote its Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut. And it went about as well as you’d think it would.

Wendy’s immediately launched into attack mode, burning the donut chain with not just one, but several scathing retorts. Even after Dunkin’ tried to call a truce.

lol hope they'll still take your return at Spirit Halloween after the stink of this tweet gets on the costume — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 20, 2020

This whole thing just so you could trade up. Thought we'd seen everything. lol — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 20, 2020

Why'd you photoshop the sign? More people probably saw this in person than have seen this tweet. — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 20, 2020

You ever read something so ignorant a response wasn't even required? This was that. — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 20, 2020

Was this a brilliant effort on Dunkin’s part to get some publicity, knowing Wendy’s response would get attention? Or did Dunkin’ come out looking like a loser?

Either way, this isn’t the first time a brand has tried to out-sass Wendy’s on Twitter. Earlier this year, Burger King had a go (and unsurprisingly failed).