Is it ever a good idea for a brand to pick a fight with Wendy’s on Twitter?

Added 28 minutes ago by Diana Bradley

Dunkin’ tried and unsurprisingly failed this week. Or did they?

Blog

Dunkin’ tried taking on Twitter’s reigning queen of snark Wendy’s this week in a bid to promote its Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut. And it went about as well as you’d think it would.

Wendy’s immediately launched into attack mode, burning the donut chain with not just one, but several scathing retorts. Even after Dunkin’ tried to call a truce.

Was this a brilliant effort on Dunkin’s part to get some publicity, knowing Wendy’s response would get attention? Or did Dunkin’ come out looking like a loser?

Either way, this isn’t the first time a brand has tried to out-sass Wendy’s on Twitter. Earlier this year, Burger King had a go (and unsurprisingly failed). 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters