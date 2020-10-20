‘Young people don't know or care about PR, our job is to go and inspire them' – Warren Johnson
The W Communications founder says the industry needs to inspire primary school-aged children in outreach programmes, while Xaxis director Akama Davies says the industry is at a disadvantage to other professions in attracting diverse talent.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>