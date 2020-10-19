Havas Middle East wins comms brief for Muslim matchmaking app
Egypt-based mobile app Hawaya, which approaches matchmaking with respect for Muslim traditions and cultures, has appointed Havas Middle East as its PR Agency on record to lead communications across the GCC.
