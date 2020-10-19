PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2020: Small Consultancy of the Year
This award goes to Battenhall after what it described as a record year, growing by 44 per cent and with an increase of £1m in revenue, all while developing new services and expanding globally into new sectors.
