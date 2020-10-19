Ex-Guardian CEO teams up with The Communications Store to launch new agency
David Pemsel, former chief executive of Guardian Media Group, has set up a brand-building and comms agency with The Communications Store (TCS) chief executive Julietta Dexter and chief creative officer Daniel Marks. As a result, TCS will operate as ScienceMagic.Inc with immediate effect.
