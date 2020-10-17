'We created the first lollipop that can save lives' – Behind the Campaign, with Life Lolli

The Life Lolli campaign has won many plaudits – and accolades, including several PRWeek Global Awards and Purpose Awards wins. We hear from Jana Brüss, PR consultant at Ketchum Germany, and Marei Wilke, client service director at BBDO Germany.

by Jana Brüss and Marei Wilke