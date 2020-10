On this edition of The PR Week, PRWeek’s Diana Bradley, Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch talk about the highlights of the 2020 PRDecoded virtual conference and Purpose Awards and recap some of their standout sessions.

They also discuss the failure of the Kraft “Send Noods” campaign, the hiring of Julie Andreeff Jensen by the Washington Football team, Q3 updates and more.

Go here to watch all of the PRDecoded panels!