PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2020: Young PR Professional of the Year
PRWeek UK's 2020 Young PR Professional of the Year is PrettyGreen's Sheeraz Gulsher. In a short but highly successful career to date, he has proven not only a sparkling talent for PR, but also an unwavering commitment to diversity and improving the wider industry.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>