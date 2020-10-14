PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2020: New Consultancy of the Year
The New Consultancy of the Year award goes to Blurred, a values- and purpose-led consultancy with a 'radical' business model, which only services specific clients and has got off to a flying start in business terms.
