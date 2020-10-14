‘We still have to fight to represent black artists’ - Behind the Campaign, Krept & Konan’s album launch
Stoked PR led the highly successful launch of British rap duo Krept & Konan's album Revenge is Sweet, which overcame a knife attack and media scepticism.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>