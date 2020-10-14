Fears for tiers? Councils hand down verdict on new multi-level messaging
The Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a statement to Parliament on Monday in which he set out a new three-tier system of local restrictions, to be implemented based on the rate of COVID-19 infections in different parts of England.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>