Tanishq withdraws ad after #AntiHindu claims on social media
The jewellery brand said the campaign was intended to "celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life and communities" but has instead stimulated "divergent and severe reactions".
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>