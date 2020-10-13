PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2020: Best Integrated Campaign
'Drag Cleans' by The Romans for cleaning brand Method shook up a category renowned for lazy stereotypes with a fun, inclusive campaign that stood up for a good cause and delivered impressive sales.
