PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2020: Best Ethical or Good Cause Initiative During the Coronavirus Crisis
FareShare’s campaign to raise funds and recruit volunteers, by Greenhouse PR, grabbed the attention of footballer Marcus Rashford, other celebrities and the Queen to more than double its vital meal delivery service during the COVID-19 crisis.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>