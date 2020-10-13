Alice Macandrew: Corporate affairs critical as businesses must close ‘talk' and 'walk’ gap
Companies are placing a greater value on corporate affairs due to the coronavirus crisis and this bodes well for practitioners, an industry leader has claimed, while lamenting how "well run, well capitalised" brands in travel are facing an existential threat.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>