PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2020: Technology
This award goes to 'Going cold turkey on porn' by Third City for Zava – a cheeky campaign that involved posting videos of roast turkeys to popular porn sites to help raise awareness of erectile dysfunction and online doctor service Zava.
