Volunteer initiative Look After becomes full-service agency
The initiative set up by Nic Young to provide pro-bono support to charities during the COVID-19 crisis has evolved into a full-service creative agency with three founding managers, a high-profile chair, and a network of 350 freelancers, PRWeek can reveal.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>