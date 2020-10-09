Steve Barrett on PR: 5 reasons you can’t afford to miss PRDecoded

We can’t be in Chicago for our normal live event this year but a massive few days lie ahead for PRWeek as we get set for our fantastic virtual conference next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, sandwiching the second annual Purpose Awards on Weds.

(Tuesday also marks the final deadline for submissions to the Oscars of PR, the PRWeek Awards – the highest accolade in the PR industry. Make sure you get your entries in here and, given the trying times in which we are living, if you make a compelling case and are super nice to the awards team, they may even give you a few extra days. Begging letters should go here.)

PRDecoded is a top-level gathering of compelling keynote sessions, engaging fireside chats, provocative panel discussions, online networking and case study showcases that all purposeful communicators and marketers can aspire to emulating.

Here are 5 reasons you must attend the event:

1. C-SUITE SPEAKERS

Hear from senior leaders at some of the most purposeful organizations in the U.S.: Esi Seng at Tom’s of Maine, Frank Cooper at BlackRock, Darren Walker and Michele Moore at the Ford Foundation, the NFL Foundation’s Charlotte Jones and Albert Baladi at Beam Suntory.

2. TOP-LEVEL COMMS PROS

Benefit from the expertise of senior comms professionals including GM’s Craig Buchholz, Blue Shield of California’s Kimberley Goode, Target’s Katie Boylan, Yum Brands’ Jerilan Greene, Voya’s Paul Gennaro, Aflac’s Catherine Hernandez-Blades, P&G’s Damon Jones and John Hancock’s Anne McNally.

3. EQUITY & THE ELECTION

I’m particularly looking forward to Gail Heimann interviewing her Interpublic Group holding company CEO Michael Roth on Thursday about a national reckoning on issues including diversity and equity in the workplace. And Precision’s Stephanie Cutter in conversation with CNBC’s Eamon Javers about how the impending election will impact corporate purpose.

4. THE WORK

Discover the campaigns, activations, initiatives, teams, brands and individuals leading the purpose agenda and learn from their successful strategies as we bestow the honors for our second annual Purpose Awards.

5. CONVENE

Network with your fellow delegates and download all kinds of resources and case studies to learn from and improve your day-to-day practice as a PR professional.

FREE TICKET!!! I have a few VIP passes to give away and I will hand them out to the people who make the most compelling case for receiving one of these valuable items in less than 50 words. Email me here with your pitch.

I look forward to seeing you at PRDecoded and the Purpose Awards next week. It's going to be a great chance to get together after a tough few months and we hope to see as many of you there as possible.