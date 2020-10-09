PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2020: Marketing Communications – Sport & Entertainment, Arts & Media

The award goes to the Heads Up 'Take a minute' campaign in partnership with Every Mind Matters, by Fuse for The FA, Heads Together (The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) and Public Health England, which drove tens of thousands of sports fans to take direct action on their mental wellbeing. (Agencies: Fuse, Freuds and Atomized Inc. London)

by Rob McKinlay