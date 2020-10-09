PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2020: Marketing Communications – Sport & Entertainment, Arts & Media
The award goes to the Heads Up 'Take a minute' campaign in partnership with Every Mind Matters, by Fuse for The FA, Heads Together (The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) and Public Health England, which drove tens of thousands of sports fans to take direct action on their mental wellbeing. (Agencies: Fuse, Freuds and Atomized Inc. London)
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>