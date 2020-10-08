No.10 poaches Stratton from Chancellor to lead televised press briefings
Former journalist Allegra Stratton has been appointed as Downing Street’s political press secretary and will leave her current role with the Chancellor to lead No.10's daily televised briefings, according to unconfirmed media reports.
