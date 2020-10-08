BBC seeks corporate and public affairs chief as licence fee storm looms
The BBC is recruiting for a group director of corporate affairs to help it navigate the forthcoming licence fee negotiations against a backdrop of increasing scrutiny by the Government, Parliament and regulators.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>