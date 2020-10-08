Industry report: PR pros better at talking about mental health than acting on it
PR professionals are improving at talking about their mental health, but getting worse at taking time off to deal with it, according to a new study that measured the impact of the pandemic on the industry’s mental wellbeing.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>