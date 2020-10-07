PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2020: Best Use of Creativity
Best Use of Creativity goes to 'The Beezza: The World's First Pizza for Bees', by W for Papa John's. A clever campaign with a purpose element helped generate real buzz – and increase sales – for one of the brand’s limited edition pizza launches.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>