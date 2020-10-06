Kraft quickly runs out of free Mac and Cheese with #SendNoods campaign

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese’s ploy to attract attention with its #SendNoods campaign is working. Less than two hours after relaunching the hashtag, the brand ran out of free product to give away. Update: More "noods" were made available on Tuesday afternoon, according to the brand.

On Tuesday morning, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese began encouraging people to “send hot and steamy noods” on social media with the hashtag #SendNoods. Anyone who uses the hashtag is entered into a contest that will give some lucky winners the chance to send a box of Mac and Cheese to someone to let them know they care.

The brand created a video starring comedian Vanessa Bayer, who emphasizes the difference between “noods” and “nudes” and strongly advises against sending the latter.

Sending hot and steamy noods lets people know you care. Tweet us using #SendNoods and #Giveaway for the chance to send noods.



No purchase necessary. 18+ 10/6 - 10/11 while supplies last. Rules @ https://t.co/v3FCaSGdaK pic.twitter.com/YH1Z6awdeW — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) October 6, 2020

The campaign immediately started trending on Twitter, but now consumers who are trying to participate get a message reading, “Noods are very popular these days. Unfortunately, everyone loved our noods so much that we ran out of free Kraft Mac and Cheese to give away.”

The campaign is getting a mixed response on social media, though most people have followed directions and some have even applauded the “brilliant” initiative.

Others say the campaign is a bad fit for a dish typically marketed to children.

Kind of a weird advertising strategy for a food marketed to kids, no? ??????? #sendnoods https://t.co/z0VjPrylgx — Jenny ?? (@isthisadequate) October 6, 2020

I don't know how I feel about @kraftmacncheese trending #sendnoods. As a brand that's so intimately linked with childhood it just feels, well, weird. — Will Flannigan ?? (@Will_Flannigan) October 6, 2020

Yet others predicted that some people won’t heed Bayer’s advice.

Oh Mylanta! @kraftmacncheese wants you to #SendNoods. Y'all are going to get some photos you'd rather not see, Kraft! pic.twitter.com/YwcRsfri87 — Natalie Davis (@KWCHNatalie) October 6, 2020

And judging by one of the top visible responses to Kraft’s campaign tweet, they are correct.