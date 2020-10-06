‘There’s tone-deaf, then there’s utter madness’ – industry reacts to PureGym ‘slave’ promo
The PR industry is appalled by a PureGym branch promotion that linked Black History Month with a new workout. Professionals warn that while the workout may claim to be 'hard', repairing PureGym’s reputation will be much tougher.
