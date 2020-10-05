PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2020: Best Use of Content
Best Use of Content goes to 'CTRL your future', by Karmarama for the Institute of Coding – a multifaceted campaign that would enable the IoC to address, through content and collaborators, barriers that were restricting its potential audience.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>