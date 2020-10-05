PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2020: Best PR Event
Best PR Event goes to ‘Drag Cleans’, by The Romans for Method. A PR and social brief evolved into a year-long partnership with The LGBT Foundation, culminating in a five-night, sold-out charity drag show that achieved incredible results for the cleaning brand.
