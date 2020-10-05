Swiss ski resort Laax chooses UK agency for broad comms brief
One of Europe’s leading freestyle ski resorts has hired Rooster as its UK PR agency for the 2020/21 ski season, with a brief that includes launching Europe’s longest treetop walk in the summer. The appointment follows a competitive pitch.
