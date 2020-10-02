Can Sunak’s furlough scheme replacement save jobs in PR's hardest-hit agencies?
Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Job Support Scheme will provide some relief for struggling agencies, but does the support go far enough? PRWeek asked industry leaders about the package and whether it can insulate the industry from another round of redundancies.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>