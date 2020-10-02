Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning
Trump and First Lady Melania catch COVID-19; Government to release jobs report; Hyundai names Fabian director of marketing comms; Amazon reveals employee COVID-19 stats; Kid photobombs MSNBC interview.
