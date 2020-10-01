Teneo’s public affairs chief departs for social enterprise AI platform
Teneo’s co-head of public affairs, Emma Haselhurst, has left the agency to join Logically – a social enterprise that tackles misinformation – as its global director of comms and public affairs.
