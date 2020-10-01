Eight ways public affairs pros can achieve genuine community engagement during COVID-19
This week Homes for Lambeth sacked its public affairs agency for measuring the success of its stakeholder engagement programme by counting the number of IP addresses visiting its website.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>