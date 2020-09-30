Top execs from Ford Foundation, BlackRock headline PRDecoded 2020

It’s time to stop talking and start doing, and the PRDecoded 2020 lineup, featuring speakers from the Ford Foundation, BlackRock, Tom’s of Maine and Beam Suntory, will help you do just that.

Brands cannot claim to be purposeful without providing proof of action and demonstrating measurable impact. To have credibility in a call-out culture, they must shift their words into action by delivering real results. As organizations set ambitious goals in sustainability and social impact, communicators hold the responsibility for putting messaging into practice with inclusivity and employee empowerment. PRWeek brings together CEOs, CMOs, CCOs, agency thought leaders and young people to evolve the purpose conversation from talking to collective action.

The lineup of keynote speakers at this year’s premier conference for communications executives includes president Darren Walker and VP of global communications Michele Moore of the Ford Foundation; Albert Baladi, president and CEO of Beam Suntory; Frank Cooper III, global CMO of BlackRock; and Esi Seng, GM for North America at Tom’s of Maine.

That’s not all. The PRDecoded 2020 lineup also includes Craig Buchholz, SVP of global communications at General Motors; Kimberley Goode, SVP of external affairs at Blue Shield California; Catherine Hernandez Blades, chief ESG and communications officer at Aflac; Procter & Gamble chief communications officer Damon Jones; Interpublic Group CEO Michael Roth; and communications and brand leaders from Target, Voya, Yum Brands and many more.

This year’s virtual event takes place over three days, October 13-15, with the Purpose Awards set for 4 p.m. on October 14. Go here for more information and to buy tickets.