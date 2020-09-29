How these 12 brands are celebrating National Coffee Day

Worried about staying awake for the first Trump vs. Biden presidential debate this evening? Good news! Today is also National Coffee Day, which means there are plenty of ways to get your caffeine fix for cheap or even free.

Here are 12 brands giving away discounted java or just simply celebrating the magical beverage so many of us just can’t get by without.

Dunkin’

Who can relate? ?? Time to turn that frown back around with a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase today, National Dunkin' Day, 9/29. ???? Exclusions & additional charges may apply. pic.twitter.com/SG2LyrI1vQ — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 29, 2020

Starbucks

Calling all Starbucks® Rewards members. ?? The most rewarding week of the year starts today. Check the app daily for exclusive offers, games and more. ??https://t.co/8b1dDhYUIG pic.twitter.com/rDobPmc1yD — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 28, 2020

Krispy Kreme

Free ??? Good. Free ??+ ??? Better. Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay the best way. TODAY ONLY for rewards members!



Valid for rewards members only, sign up here https://t.co/9MKn37EEND or download our app. Not offered online. Participating US shops & info -> https://t.co/VihgupbOLv pic.twitter.com/X6dCycEY8Z — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 29, 2020

Carobou Coffee

National Coffee Day couldn't have come at a better time. As we settle into our Fall routines, having a bag of your favorite beans at home to coax you out of bed is priceless. Tomorrow only, you can purchase any LARGE drink and take home ANY bag of beans for HALF OFF! pic.twitter.com/bvvGnzQCby — Caribou Coffee (@cariboucoffee) September 29, 2020

Wawa

No need to hit snooze. Wake up with Free Coffee for Rewards Members ? It’s #NationalCoffeeDay ?? Not a member yet? Sign up by 8pm for a bonus reward to redeem today! #NoPurchaseNeeded — Wawa (@Wawa) September 29, 2020

G Fuel

It's #NationalCoffeeDay? ! Accordingly, here's a FIRE #GFUEL Iced Coffee recipe for ya!



- Get a shaker

- Add 1/2 cup of your preferred milk

- Add 1/2 cup of water

- Add a few ice cubes

- Add 1 scoop of French Vanilla G FUEL

- Shake it

- Top it off with whipped cream

- Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/tZQRKy3FGe — G FUEL® (@GFuelEnergy) September 29, 2020

7-Eleven

Reply to this Tweet and I’ll (pumpkin) spice up your profile pic for #nationalcoffeeday ???? — 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven) September 29, 2020

Barnes & Noble

?? The perfect blend: books and coffee. For #NationalCoffeeDay, get a free hot or iced coffee with your purchase of any bakery item at the #BNCafe! In stores only, ends today. https://t.co/vN8IdrxhX0 #booksandcoffee pic.twitter.com/dqmExCUAF1 — Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) September 29, 2020

Cumberland Farms

Text COFFEE to 64827 to receive a digital coupon good for a #FreeCoffee any size at your local Cumberland Farms! ?? #CumbysCoffee pic.twitter.com/ikLshRAvit — Cumberland Farms (@cumberlandfarms) September 29, 2020

Tim Hortons

Sightseeing in Downtown Canada is free... and so is Tims coffee today on our app. #NationalCoffreeDay https://t.co/X2AR4MNc0j pic.twitter.com/yj0kOEtbaM — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) September 29, 2020

Lego

The best part of waking up on #NationalCoffeeDay is finding LEGO bricks in your cup! ??: @ProsBrick ?? pic.twitter.com/wyfF8vabp7 — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) September 29, 2020

