Biggest government comms teams revealed by official figures
The Ministry of Defence has the biggest comms team of any government department, accounting for nearly a quarter of the 2,220 employees with this type of role across Whitehall, official figures show.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>