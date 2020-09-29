'Surplus to requirements' - Next 15 puts 100,000 sq ft of office space on the market
Next 15 is 'actively marketing' about one-third of its real estate in London, New York and San Francisco after deeming it 'surplus to requirements' amid the shift to more home working.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>