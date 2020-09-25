Former environment minister and ex-John Lewis senior exec join Seahorse for new audit offer
Seahorse Environmental Communications has hired a former environment minister alongside John Lewis' former corporate responsibility chief to lead its reputational audit offering.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>