Mark Perkins, one of PR's top creatives, rejoins Cow
Cow PR has hired W’s executive creative director, Mark Perkins, as a senior creative. He rejoins Cow after eight years away and will reunite with fellow creatives Matt Wilcock and Donald Swanepoel.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>