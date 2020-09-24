'We riled Piers Morgan, high praise indeed!' - #PowerOfPR with Avanti West Coast's Pride Train

PRWeek is temporarily rebranding its Behind the Campaign series to #PowerOfPR – named after the new campaign to trumpet PR's value. Today, Daisy Hawker-Wallace, head of PR at Avanti West Coast, discusses the train operating company's recent campaign for Pride.

by Daisy Hawker-Wallace