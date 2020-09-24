Ex-health minister and former financial regulator chair join GK Strategy
Former Conservative MP and health minister Alistair Burt and ex-Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chair John Griffith-Jones have joined GK Strategy, the public affairs agency has announced.
