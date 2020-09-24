'Failure is a stepping stone to success' - BME Comms Stars: Mo Hussein, PLMR
For PRWeek's edition spotlighting BME comms pros, we ask high-flying PR figures about their career, the biggest PR misconceptions, and what they'd do if they didn't work in comms. Today we speak to Mo Hussein, Director of public affairs, PLMR. .
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>