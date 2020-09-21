WPP names first global corporate affairs chief
WPP, the world’s biggest marketing services group, has hired its first ever global corporate affairs director with the aim of improving the firm’s reputation and highlighting its corporate purpose, PRWeek can reveal.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>