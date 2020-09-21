Are PR trade bodies doing enough on ethnic diversity?
PR’s industry bodies have promised to work more closely together to improve the sector’s ethnic mix, but are these efforts too little too late, and what more can be done? PRCA & CIPR leaders and diversity chiefs open up in this feature and podcast.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>