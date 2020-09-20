'Don’t be afraid to shine, doll' - BME Comms Stars: Mammy Maguire, Manchester Met

For PRWeek's edition spotlighting BME comms professionals, we ask high-flying PR figures about their career highlights, the biggest misconceptions about PR, and what they'd do if they didn't work in comms. Today we speak to Mammy Maguire, head of social media at Manchester Metropolitan University.

by Mammy Maguire