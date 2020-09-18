Is ‘vote the assholes out’ too blunt, even for Patagonia?

Patagonia really could care less if you don't like its politics, as evidenced by the phrase "vote the assholes out" now appearing on the label of items from the outdoors lifestyle brand.

"The tags are real," said Tessa Byars, Patagonia spokesperson, via email. "They were added to our 2020 Men's and Women's Regenerative Organic Stand-Up Shorts because we have been standing up to climate deniers for almost as long as we've been making those shorts."

She added that Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, has been saying "vote the assholes out" for several years, and it refers to politicians from any party who deny or disregard the climate crisis or ignore science.

Patagonia has always been outspoken about its political stance, but does this stunt go too far? Or not far enough?